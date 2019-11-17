Vermillion artist takes subversive look at feminism, pop culture

For instance, "Feminine Attempts" features models dusting tchotchkes in ball gowns and fishnet stockings, or sweeping the floor in a kitchen while wearing an outrageously frilly apron and fierce pair of fashion boots.

Suffice to say, none of Lockheart's ladies seem very happy to be donning such designer duds.

"Think of my models as being the reverse image of June Cleaver," explained Lockheart, alluding to the pearl-necklace-wearing mom from the 1950s TV sitcom "Leave it to Beaver." "This plays up the disconnect that existed between the media's interpretation of femininity and how women actually dressed at home.

"From a very early age, girls were inundated with rules on what it means to be feminine," she continued. "They were expected to follow these rules as they grew up to become women."

This was true even if such rules were wrong-headed or, at times, contradictory.

"Women were meant to be ladylike because of religious, familial or community standards," Lockheart said. "Yet pop culture required them to be desirable and sexy."

Which is why "Feminine Attempts" women tie outrageously retro aprons around their waist while wearing provocative footwear.