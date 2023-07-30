VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillion man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning, and a woman is in custody on a murder charge in the case.

At 4:09 a.m. Sunday, the Vermillion Police Department received a 911 report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers and medical personnel responded to a residence in the Clay County seat and found the victim deceased, according to a press release from the Vermillion Police Department.

The victim was a 47-year-old Vermillion man who has not yet been identified pending notification of his family.

Chezayia Liggins, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the press release.

An autopsy has been scheduled and an investigation in the case is ongoing.