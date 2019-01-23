Try 1 month for 99¢

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillion man has been charged with two misdemeanors after he shot a dog he mistook for a coyote. 

Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said the incident took place at a farm between Vermillion and Wakonda, South Dakota around 8 a.m. Sunday. The man, 28-year-old Deitrich Mehlhaf of Vermillion, saw what he thought was a coyote and took a shot. 

"He didn't have landowner permission to be there," Howe said. It turned out that the supposed coyote was actually a German Shepherd dog that lived at a nearby house. 

Due to Mehlhaf's proximity to the residence, he was charged Monday with reckless discharge of a firearm as well as trespassing while hunting. Both are misdemeanor charges. 

"He was cooperative, he'd made a mistake and admitted to it," Howe said. 

