VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillion man has been charged with two misdemeanors after he shot a dog he mistook for a coyote.
Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe said the incident took place at a farm between Vermillion and Wakonda, South Dakota around 8 a.m. Sunday. The man, 28-year-old Deitrich Mehlhaf of Vermillion, saw what he thought was a coyote and took a shot.
"He didn't have landowner permission to be there," Howe said. It turned out that the supposed coyote was actually a German Shepherd dog that lived at a nearby house.
Due to Mehlhaf's proximity to the residence, he was charged Monday with reckless discharge of a firearm as well as trespassing while hunting. Both are misdemeanor charges.
"He was cooperative, he'd made a mistake and admitted to it," Howe said.