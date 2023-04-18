VERMILLION, South Dakota — For the 37th time, the city of Vermillion has earned the recognition of "Tree City" by the Arbor Day Foundation for being committed to urban forest management.

The town earned the honor by meeting four criteria: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation (per a press release).

"The trees being planted and cared for by Vermillion are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life," Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe said. "Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education."

The Arbor Day Foundation began in Nebraska City, Nebraska and has been operating for more than 50 years. In that time, its helped to plant nearly 500 million trees around the globe.

Arbor Day 2023 is set for Friday, April 28.