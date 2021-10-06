Vermillion passes $26 million bond to build new elementary school

VERMILLION, SD -- Voters in Vermillion on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a $26 million bond to build a new elementary school.

Voters authorized the district to raise the property tax levy by $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed taxable, starting with the first installment of the 2022 property taxes due in the spring.

The bond passed by a margin of 902-304, or 74.79 percent. The measure needed at least 60 percent approval.

The proposal call for adding a new elementary school building to the current middle school, as well as making a few improvements to the middle school. The project has been seven or eight years in the making, Superintendent Damon Alvey said.

Alvey said district administration was excited to have the trust of voters. He said the community has been very supportive of the project and thanked everyone involved throughout the process.

On Wednesday, a new committee will be formed and a meeting was scheduled with the architect to finalize plans.

The district currently operates two, 67-year-old elementary school buildings that are at capacity, with an estimated increase of eight to 12 students per year. Instead of spending money trying to upkeep the building, Alvey said it would be better to build new.

The new building has a variety of advantages, Alvey said. The new facility will add classroom space, create a more collaborative and flexible teaching space, provide rooms for outside organizations such as Head Start preschool and the University of South Dakota.

Adding on to the middle school also condenses the district into two attendance sites instead of four. That will allow the district to share staff between the middle school and elementary school. The district also will not have to transport food made at the middle school to two other buildings and the maintenance staff will be combined.

The project will take around 18 to 24 months after breaking ground. Because the new building will only be connected to the middle school by one hallway, Alvey said there should be no disruption to the schooling throughout the project.

