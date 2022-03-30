Vermillion resident almost wins Ponca State Park snow building contest

PONCA, NEB. -- A Vermillion, S.D. resident came close to taking top honors in the latest iteration of Ponca State Park's "Creative Snow Building Contest."

Grace Freeman took second with her "Small But Mighty" baby snowman, according to a press release from park officials. Evan Petersen of Roca, Neb. finished first with a snowman and snake combo known as "Molecule and Slithering."

The release also noted that a "mild winter season" made it more difficult for a lot of folks to participate in the contest.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

