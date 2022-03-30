 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Vermillion resident almost wins Ponca State Park snow building contest

  • 0
Small but Mighty snowman

The Creative Snow Building Contest concluded  with Grace Freeman from Vermillion, SD taking second place with her Small But Mighty baby snowman.

 Photo provided by Ponca State Park, piece by Grace Freeman

PONCA, NEB. -- A Vermillion, S.D. resident came close to taking top honors in the latest iteration of Ponca State Park's "Creative Snow Building Contest." 

Grace Freeman took second with her "Small But Mighty" baby snowman, according to a press release from park officials. Evan Petersen of Roca, Neb. finished first with a snowman and snake combo known as "Molecule and Slithering."

The release also noted that a "mild winter season" made it more difficult for a lot of folks to participate in the contest.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-setting stay aboard the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News