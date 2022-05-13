 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vermillion sets storm cleanup deadline for city

Sioux City Storm Clouds

Storm Clouds roll over Sioux City Thursday evening, March 12, 2022.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Residents of Vermillion have until Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m., to have tree limbs, downed by Thursday's storm, picked up by city staff.

That's according to a press release sent out by the city on Friday morning.

Per the release, residents can place tree limbs in the public right of way for the cleanup effort. "City Staff will not enter private property to clear tree limbs," the release said.

It then goes on to urge residents to not pile tree limbs near infrastructure such as fire hydrants, utility boxes, utility valves, streetlights and street signs. The release also asks for people to not put out complete trees, trunks larger than six inches in diameter or yard waste.

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

