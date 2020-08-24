Vern Eide purchases Sioux City Hyundai dealership from Woodhouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Vern Eide Motorcars said Monday it has acquired the Hyundai franchise in Sioux City from Woodhouse Auto Family.

The new dealership will be renamed as Vern Eide Hyundai Sioux City, and will be relocated near Vern Eide's Honda dealership at the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and South Lakeport Street.

The purchase brings to 10 the number of Vern Eide stores in Iowa and South Dakota.

“We are thrilled to add the Hyundai brand to our list of great franchises we offer,” said Jim Lake, chief executive officer of Vern Eide Motorcars. “Hyundai has a great lineup of affordably priced vehicles that we’re excited to offer to residents of Sioux City and the surrounding areas.”

Vern Eide, based in Sioux Falls, entered the Sioux City market in 2014 when it purchased the former Condon Auto's Honda and Buick dealerships.

Three years ago, Vern Eide purchased the Sioux City Mitsubishi franchise from Woodhouse.

Woodhouse still operates a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership at 2101 6th St. in Sioux City.

Woodhouse had acquired its Sioux City dealerships as part of its 2013 acquisition of the former Charlie Zook Motors.

