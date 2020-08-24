 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vern Eide purchases Sioux City Hyundai dealership from Woodhouse
View Comments
top story

Vern Eide purchases Sioux City Hyundai dealership from Woodhouse

{{featured_button_text}}
Vern Eide logo

SIOUX CITY -- Vern Eide Motorcars said Monday it has acquired the Hyundai franchise in Sioux City from Woodhouse Auto Family.

The new dealership will be renamed as Vern Eide Hyundai Sioux City, and will be relocated near Vern Eide's Honda dealership at the intersection of Singing Hills Boulevard and South Lakeport Street.

The purchase brings to 10 the number of Vern Eide stores in Iowa and South Dakota.

“We are thrilled to add the Hyundai brand to our list of great franchises we offer,” said Jim Lake, chief executive officer of Vern Eide Motorcars. “Hyundai has a great lineup of affordably priced vehicles that we’re excited to offer to residents of Sioux City and the surrounding areas.”

Vern Eide, based in Sioux Falls, entered the Sioux City market in 2014 when it purchased the former Condon Auto's Honda and Buick dealerships.

Three years ago, Vern Eide purchased the Sioux City Mitsubishi franchise from Woodhouse. 

Woodhouse still operates a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership at 2101 6th St. in Sioux City. 

Woodhouse had acquired its Sioux City dealerships as part of its 2013 acquisition of the former Charlie Zook Motors.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Unhinged'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News