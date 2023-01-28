"Very active January": Siouxland hit with third bout of winter weather in less than 30 days, more than a foot snow total for the month

SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents couldn't escape January without one more round of winter weather.

Late Friday night into Saturday, the tri-state area got hit with its third bout of snow in the first month of the new year. In the Sioux City metro area, the reported snowfall amount through 10 a.m. Saturday totaled about 4.5 inches which brought the figure for the month to more than 1 foot of white powder.

Vermillion and Yankton, South Dakota had some of the highest totals for Siouxland with 5 inches respectively, according to National Weather Weather-Sioux Falls Meteorologist Samantha Trellinger. Reports for parts of Nebraska, including Concord and Hubbard, were 7 inches or more.

"As you move closer to I-90, we ended up having like one or two inches less than what we were forecasting," Trellinger said. "The band just tightened up a little bit farther south than we were expecting."

Trellinger said three separate bouts of winter weather isn't highly uncommon for January but that it seems that way given recent history.

"The past couple of winters we haven’t had as active of a January," she said. "(But) it's been a very active January (this year)."

The previous winter storm, which hit Siouxland from Wednesday, Jan. 18 into Thursday, Jan. 19, produced about 7.4 inches for Sioux City and 8-plus inches in places such as Jackson, Nebraska. A storm on Tuesday, Jan. 3, brought freezing rain and about 2 inches of snow to Sioux City as well as more than 4 inches around Spencer and Spirit Lake.

Despite snowfall being above 4 inches in the metro, Sioux City Police Sergeant Tyler Hartwell said accidents had been minimal through noon Saturday.

"If this was the middle of the week, it would be crazy right now," Hartwell said. "But being a Saturday, I think people really exercised good judgment to stay home if you don’t need to go out."

According to Hartwell, the department had five reported accidents, if that, throughout the morning and most of them were low impact.

"Three cars (did) get hit in a parking lot by a snowplow clearing snow," he said.

Going into February, Trellinger said the week should be mostly dry but that Siouxlanders will have to reckon with a cooldown.

"We could have wind chills in the Sioux City area in the negative 20s to the negative teens, at least through Tuesday, and then we started warming up a bit," Trellinger said. By the end of the week, she said temperatures could climb to the mid-20s or even the low-30s.

