SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City area may end 2018, and begin 2019, on a damp and chilly note.
Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls office of the National Weather Service, said a precipitation system would move into the area sometime around the wee hours of Monday morning. There's about a 30 percent chance of patchy freezing drizzle and sleet during the morning hours Monday.
By the early afternoon, the precipitation is expected to become snow. There's about a 60 percent chance of snowfall after noon Monday, with the snow finishing up sometime Monday night.
Overall snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.
"It is definitely nothing like what we just saw," Garrett said, referring to last week's rain and snow.
Very cold air will move into the area after the snow. Monday night's low is currently pegged at minus 1 degree, with a wind chill as low as minus 10 to minus 20.
The high temperature for Tuesday, New Year's Day, is forecast at around 10 degrees. Tuesday night's low temperature could reach 2 below zero, with a wind chill as low as minus 20 degrees.
"It will be very cold," Garrett said. "You'll definitely want to bundle up."
Temperatures will rebound later in the week, with Thursday's and Friday's high temperatures pegged around 40 degrees.