SIOUX CITY -- Longtime TV anchor Larry Wentz will be returning to KTIV News 4 on June 17.

He will rejoin the NBC affiliate on June 12.

A fixture on television news in Sioux City for more than 30 years, Wentz had most recently served as an anchor for KMEG-KPTH-TV until their owner Sinclair Broadcast Groups eliminated local news broadcasts at the CBS and Fox affiliates earlier in May.

He was also the anchor for KCAU-TV 9, an ABC affiliate, becoming the only person to anchor newscasts for all of Sioux City's television stations.

Wentz had previously anchored KTIV's nightly newscast from 1990 to 1998, where he worked with such veteran news staffers like morning anchor Al Joens, chief meteorologist Rom Demers and managing editor/evening anchor Matt Breen.

"I can't wait to work with Larry again," Breen said. "Larry was one of the first people I met when I came to KTIV in 1996, and he's been a valued colleague and friend ever since."

Vice president and general manager Bridget Breen said Wentz's "strong journalistic integrity, engaging storytelling and his genuine commitment makes him an invaluable asset to our news team."

"I am thrilled to be returning to KTIV," Wentz said. "The Siouxland community holds a special place in my heart. I look forward to once again serving as a trusted source of news and information for our viewers."

A press release sent out by KTIV did not specify which time slot or newscast Wentz will be working on.

Wentz will be the third former KMEG-KPTH employee to make the move to KTIV. Meteorologist Cat Taylor and news director Diana Castillo will also be joining the NBC affiliate's news staff.