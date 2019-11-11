You are the owner of this article.
Veterans Day services can represent pride in service for veterans -- and much more
Saluting veterans

Veterans Day services can represent pride in service for veterans -- and much more

Woodbury County Veterans Day observance

Sioux City American Legion Monahan-Nelson Post 64 commander Dennis Hageman prepares an American flag for display by the post's color guard Monday at the 20th annual Veterans Day observance at the Woodbury County Courthouse. Sponsored by the Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs, the observance paid tribute to veterans for their service.

 Nick Hytrek

SIOUX CITY -- A Veterans Day service can mean something to veterans in more ways than one.

In the most obvious sense, Monday's observance at the Woodbury County Courthouse was a tribute to U.S. military veterans for their service to their country.

Standing tall and saluting the flag, veterans who filled the courthouse rotunda displayed the pride they felt for their service then and still feel today.

For other veterans, a service like Monday's can mean much more, said Mary Jordan, director of the Sioux City Vet Center.

[More Veterans Day coverage: Kingsley man urges fellow veterans to show their ID on Veterans Day.]

Attending a service in which veterans are shown appreciation for their service can be an important step in helping veterans remember the value of their service. Jordan said she and her staff encourage veterans to attend the ceremonies, helping them see that appreciation and also to come into contact with other veterans.

"We're trying to remind people by virtue of their status and experience that they should come to events like these," Jordan said.

Woodbury County Veterans Day observance

Mary Jordan, director of the Sioux City Vet Center, speaks at Monday's Veterans Day observance at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Asked to speak about the Vet Center's services, Jordan told the audience that she and her staff help veterans facing a number of issues.

"It is a humble privilege to help the veterans of our community," Jordan said. "What we do every day is talk, but we listen."

Counseling, both in group and individual settings, and helping with Veterans Administration benefits are among the center's better-known services. Jordan said the center also helps veterans seeking employment or those who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

Jordan said it's an honor to help veterans get the help or services they need.

"Thank you for everything you've done," she said to veterans in attendance Monday. "You are why I'm here today."

Woodbury County Veterans Day observance

Members of the Marine Corps League Siouxland Detachment 507 prepare to post the colors at Monday's Veterans Day observance at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

The presence of so many men and women who have served their country is something to be thankful for, Andrew Nelson said in delivering his invocation.

The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard chaplain said that those in attendance can be inspired to remember our veterans and their service.

"Inspire us by their service and sacrifice to live lives dedicated to service to others," Nelson said.

