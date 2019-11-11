Veterans Day services can represent pride in service for veterans -- and much more

Mary Jordan, director of the Sioux City Vet Center, speaks at Monday's Veterans Day observance at the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Nick Hytrek
Asked to speak about the Vet Center's services, Jordan told the audience that she and her staff help veterans facing a number of issues.
"It is a humble privilege to help the veterans of our community," Jordan said. "What we do every day is talk, but we listen."
Counseling, both in group and individual settings, and helping with Veterans Administration benefits are among the center's better-known services. Jordan said the center also helps veterans seeking employment or those who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.
Jordan said it's an honor to help veterans get the help or services they need.
"Thank you for everything you've done," she said to veterans in attendance Monday. "You are why I'm here today."
Members of the Marine Corps League Siouxland Detachment 507 prepare to post the colors at Monday's Veterans Day observance at the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Nick Hytrek
The presence of so many men and women who have served their country is something to be thankful for, Andrew Nelson said in delivering his invocation.
The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard chaplain said that those in attendance can be inspired to remember our veterans and their service.
"Inspire us by their service and sacrifice to live lives dedicated to service to others," Nelson said.
Jerry's Pizza
Mike Foister prepares a pizza at Jerry Pizza's Morningside Avenue location on July 25. The family business, started by Foister's parents in 1959, celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Jerry's Pizza
A pepperoni pizza is seen at the Jerry's Pizza location on Morningside Avenue on July 25.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Marto Brewing
From left, Joshua McKernan and Paco Fierro make a thin crust Neapolitan pizza at Marto Brewing Company.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Marto Brewing
Made with capicola, soppessata and a house Italian sausage, Marto Brewing Co.'s Marto's Meats pizza lives up to its name.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bootleggers
The Tequila Sunrise pizza is just one of the offering at Bootleggers, a restaurant located at the former McCarthy & Bailey's location.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Jestin Van Maanen checks the progress of a coal-fired pizza at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. Fully cooking a pizza at a temperature of 700 degrees in less than three minutes, P's currently has a coal fired Margherita and Bomber pizza on its menu.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
The coal-fired pizza oven is shown at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. In addition to coal fired pizzas, P's also make more traditional pizzas like the Pepperoni Cream Cheese, Buffalo and Chicken Alfredo.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Powwow Food
Indian Pizza Bites, made with fry bread bites, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, was created by Willy Bass, a Ho-Chunk Inc. training coordinator.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill general manager Jim Symons Sr., right, adds pepperoni to a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza while his son and restaurant owner Jim Symons Jr. watches.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Jim Symons Sr. slices up a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza inside the kitchen of Sharky's Pizzeria and Grill. Featuring a wide assortment of food items on its menu, Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill is located next to Sharky's Pub, which is own by Symons' wife Tammy Symons.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Book Club Recipe
MaryCae Madden of Sioux City, unveils her spaghetti pizza during a book club potluck at the South Sioux City Public Library in 2017. A book club regular, Madden loves to create crowd-pleasing dishes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Hard Rock Wine Bar
A scampi flatbread pizza can be a perfect "finger food" when paired with wine, according to The Wine Bar's Kevin Sassano.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Arianna Hines makes a pepperoni pizza at 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria in 2017. The pizzeria's make 10 and 14-inch pies. A gluten-free crust is also available by request.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria's Tyler Hansen put a pizza inside a custom-built Neapolitan brick oven. The oven reaches 1,000 degrees and cooks the pie in around two minutes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bob Roe's
A pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza at Bob Roe's Point After.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bob Roe
Bob Roe serves himself a slice of pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza, his favorite at Bob Roe's Point After.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bodega 401
Made with peppers, tomatoes, red onions mushrooms and arugula, Bodega 401's "Bad Hunter" pizza provides a healthier take on typical bar food.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bodega 401
Lead cook Patrick Everett sprinkles fresh arugula to a "Bad Hunter" pizza at Bodega 401.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Snack
Corrinna Lenort, registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, applies pizza sauce as she demonstrates the process of making a bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Snack
A bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza is seen at Hy-Vee in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Election pizza
On election day 2016, the Journal staff got pizza (a newsroom election tradition), then spread out around the area or parked at phones to await results. By the way -- there is no "official" Journal pizza. We've have from several vendors and all have their fans and detractors.
Bruce Miller
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a large Boss pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a Chicken Queso Crunch pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Danielle Benoit of Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizza prepares a pizza in the kitchen of the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 in Le Mars, Iowa in January 2014.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Garbage pizza at the Junkyard Pub 'n Grub in Hinton, pictured Thursday, August 7, 2014.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Bartender Alex O'Neill holds up a jumbo-sized pizza in the kitchen of Buffalo Alice in 2014. It's expected to be a big seller during the Super Bowl.
Ally Karsyn
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Workers prepare pizzas at the Pizza Ranch restaurant on Floyd Boulevard.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch co-owner Jarrod DeGeorgia arranges pizzas for customers in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Mark Dobbins, a Sioux City Papa Murphy's franchisee, makes a goat cheese and fennel sausage pizza at his Gordon Drive store in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
A Papa Murphy's fennel sausage and sundried tomato pizza with added spinach is one of the Primo line tested in Sioux City in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Casey's General Store in Merrill
Jan Lawrence tosses dough for a pizza at Casey's General Store in Merrill, Iowa in 2011.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza owner John Lennon holds a "works" pizza in 2010.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
El Fredo Pizza
A "works" pizza at El Fredo Pizza in Sioux City in 2010.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
