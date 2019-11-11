Veterans Day services can represent pride in service for veterans -- and much more

Asked to speak about the Vet Center's services, Jordan told the audience that she and her staff help veterans facing a number of issues.

"It is a humble privilege to help the veterans of our community," Jordan said. "What we do every day is talk, but we listen."

Counseling, both in group and individual settings, and helping with Veterans Administration benefits are among the center's better-known services. Jordan said the center also helps veterans seeking employment or those who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

Jordan said it's an honor to help veterans get the help or services they need.

"Thank you for everything you've done," she said to veterans in attendance Monday. "You are why I'm here today."

The presence of so many men and women who have served their country is something to be thankful for, Andrew Nelson said in delivering his invocation.

The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard chaplain said that those in attendance can be inspired to remember our veterans and their service.

"Inspire us by their service and sacrifice to live lives dedicated to service to others," Nelson said.

