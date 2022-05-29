 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIBE Academy recognizes graduates

Sioux City VIBE Academy, the district's virtual school, held its commencement service Saturday at the Tyson Event Center.

The valedictorian is Carson Wyatt Lake.

The list of graduates and special honors include:

Savannah Alles; Michelle Guadalupe Bonilla Lopez *; Ricardio Elian Camberos; Agustin Cancino *; Aalynn Jasue Curry; Gabriel W Curtis; Harley Danielle Haig; Noreille Kisina Nkembi *; Carson Wyatt Lake *; Jessica Elizabeht Lopez Rivas *; Sarahi Loza Pinto; Koden Luu; Emily Lois Ann Mcintyre; Kirstyn Lorene Meenach; Octavio Fabian Munoz *; Hailey Catherine Myers; Katherine Janice Navrude; Savannah Marie Shuck; Lauren Elizabeth Tacner

In Absentia:

Rylee G Johnson; Daniel Allen Jonas; Brayden Noll; Mary Elizabeth Patten *; Kendasia Alyse Travis.

* Graduating with Honors (gold)

