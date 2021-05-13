Victim identified in Tuesday night motorcycle crash at Sioux City trailer park

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has identified the victim in a Tuesday night motorcycle crash at a Sioux City trailer park.

28-year-old Danny J. Sams of Sioux City died of injuries sustained when his motorcycle hit a mobile home at the Tallview Terrace Trailer Court, 3290 N. Martha St., the police department said in a press release Thursday.

At 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a crash at the trailer court. A 1988 Harley Davidson driven by Sams struck a new mobile home that had been parked on the side of the road. The mobile home was waiting to be placed on the lot.

After the collision, a fire burned both the motorcycle and the rear portion of the mobile home. Sioux City Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and the Sams was transported to the hospital.

A 33-year-old female was also injured in the accident and taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the press release. Her name has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

