 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in Tuesday night motorcycle crash at Sioux City trailer park
0 comments
alert

Victim identified in Tuesday night motorcycle crash at Sioux City trailer park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has identified the victim in a Tuesday night motorcycle crash at a Sioux City trailer park. 

28-year-old Danny J. Sams of Sioux City died of injuries sustained when his motorcycle hit a mobile home at the Tallview Terrace Trailer Court, 3290 N. Martha St., the police department said in a press release Thursday. 

At 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a crash at the trailer court. A 1988 Harley Davidson driven by Sams struck a new mobile home that had been parked on the side of the road. The mobile home was waiting to be placed on the lot.

After the collision, a fire burned both the motorcycle and the rear portion of the mobile home. Sioux City Fire Rescue extinguished the fire and the Sams was transported to the hospital.

A 33-year-old female was also injured in the accident and taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the press release. Her name has not been released. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Shortage of swimming pool chlorine tablets

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News