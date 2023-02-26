SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have released the name of the suspect and victim of a fatal stabbing on 11th Street Friday night.

The victim was William Anthony Harlan Jr., 48, listed in court documents as a transient of Sioux City.

Sioux City Police have arrested Nathaniel John Parker III, 30, of Sioux City, in connection with the stabbing. He faces charges including first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 414 11th St., Sioux City, at around 9:48 p.m. Friday and found Harlan suffering "multiple stab wounds," according to a Sioux City Police press release. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, officers found Harlan "just inside the door" of apartment #6, having been stabbed and apparently unconscious. Three other males were inside the apartment, including Parker, who was "attempting to conceal himself in the bathroom," according to the complaint.

Harlan had been seen getting into the back seat of a vehicle at 623 14th St. at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, shortly before the stabbing; the vehicle drove to the apartment building. While they were in the vehicle together, Parker stabbed Harlan three times in the upper-left chest, according to the criminal complaint. Parker then pulled Harlan from the vehicle, carried him several feet and threw him to the ground.

Parker and another male were seen carrying Harlan into the apartment. Video surveillance footage showed "a long bayonet style knife" sticking out of Parker's coat pocket. Officers later found the knife, wrapped in a red shirt that appeared to be wet with blood, concealed in the ceiling tiles of apartment #6. Officers also learned that Parker had been showing the knife off to other people in the day before the incident.

During an interview with police, Parker admitted he was high and that he had methamphetamine on him, hidden "between his buttocks," according to another criminal complaint. A small bag of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing about 0.85 grams, was found.