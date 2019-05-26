SALIX, Iowa -- The victims of a Saturday afternoon tubing accident on Browns Lake have been identified.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the tubers -- 17-year-old Adreanna Hamman of Sioux City and 39-year-old Bernard Jon "B.J." Baker of Lawton were taken to a Sioux City hospital after the accident. Hamman was later taken to an Omaha hospital and has undergone surgery. She is listed in stable condition.
Baker remains at a Sioux City hospital and has been stabilized.
SALIX, IOWA – Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon from Browns Lake after an inner tube accident.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, the pair were riding in an inner tube in Browns Lake behind a boat driven by 29-year-old Nicole Baker when the tube struck a stationary boat, causing serious injuries to both.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash. All safety equipment was in place on the boat during the crash and the tubers were wearing personal flotation devices.
Charges are pending, according to the release.
The Woodbury County Conservation, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the Iowa DNR with the investigation.