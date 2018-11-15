SIOUX CITY -- Victoria Arlen will be the keynote speaker at the 19th annual United Way of Siouxland's Women's Power Lunch April 24 at Delta Hotels Center.
Arlen was 11 when she came down with a rare viral disease that she battled for five years, four of which she spent in a vegetative state.
The disease left her without the use of her legs for almost a decade. Having been a lifelong swimmer and athlete, Arlen never gave up hope of competing in the Olympics, and in the spring of 2012, she qualified for the London Paralympic Games in four events. Arlen, who went on to win a gold medal and three silver medals at the games, is now an on-air personality with ESPN.
The luncheon will be preceded by a VIP Reception at 10:30 a.m., where guests will be able to meet Arlen and have a photo taken with her. The luncheon will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. and the program will conclude at 1 p.m. with the Power of the Purse raffle drawing. At least 100 purses and three grand prizes are up for grabs.
Both table sponsorships, individual tickets and raffle tickets can be purchased at wpl2019.eventbrite.com.
United Way of Siouxland's Women's Power Lunch began in 2001 to focus attention on and raise funds for issues impacting Siouxland women. Proceeds from the event fund the scholarships and certification grants awarded each year to single parents in Siouxland who qualify for this assistance.
For additional information contact United Way of Siouxland at 712-255-3551 or visit unitedwaysiouxland.com.