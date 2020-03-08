Victorious Heelan girls basketball team celebrated Sunday evening

SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team, fresh off their state championship victory over North Polk Friday, was welcomed home in a ceremony at the school Sunday evening.
A crowd of perhaps a few hundred filled the O'Gorman gym bleachers to see the Crusaders, who notched a 53-46 win at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines -- the first state championship for the team since 2010.
Heelan assistant coach Jeff Donaldson recounted a series of humorous anecdotes from the girls' season: "I think what these guys will remember a lot of is, the times off the court. You know, going to Spaghetti Works, twice."
"How appropriate is it that today is International Women's Day?" Donaldson asked, rhetorically. "Today (we) celebrate the achievements of women, and these young women have quite an achievement to celebrate."
You have free articles remaining.
Coach Darron Koolstra was somewhat hoarse when he spoke, but he made the crowd laugh repeatedly nevertheless. He thanked the players, their parents, the community, and the assistant coaches and support staff who contributed to the winning season.
"I think every year, at the end of the basketball season, my body just shuts down for some reason. I don't know, I think I live on adrenaline all season," Koolstra joked.
Koolstra, who joined the team in 2009 and won the state championship in his first season, described himself as "a little superstitious" in matters of basketball -- "I wear the same outfit until we lose."
At the beginning of the season, Koolstra said he felt the team needed to do something different -- with that in mind, he saw to it that the team practiced at different facilities and stayed in different motels than in previous years. But special arrangements and superstitions aside, it was the girls themselves who made the victory happen.
"There is not a more deserving group of kids to earn a state championship than this group right here," Koolstra said.