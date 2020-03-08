Victorious Heelan girls basketball team celebrated Sunday evening

SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team, fresh off their state championship victory over North Polk Friday, was welcomed home in a ceremony at the school Sunday evening.

A crowd of perhaps a few hundred filled the O'Gorman gym bleachers to see the Crusaders, who notched a 53-46 win at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines -- the first state championship for the team since 2010.

Heelan assistant coach Jeff Donaldson recounted a series of humorous anecdotes from the girls' season: "I think what these guys will remember a lot of is, the times off the court. You know, going to Spaghetti Works, twice."

"How appropriate is it that today is International Women's Day?" Donaldson asked, rhetorically. "Today (we) celebrate the achievements of women, and these young women have quite an achievement to celebrate."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coach Darron Koolstra was somewhat hoarse when he spoke, but he made the crowd laugh repeatedly nevertheless. He thanked the players, their parents, the community, and the assistant coaches and support staff who contributed to the winning season.