Mike Collier, Branden Colvin Sr.'s cousin, leads a prayer on Sunday, June 4, 2023, during a vigil at the site of the building collapse on May 28 which led to his cousin's death. Next to him are Colvin's sons.
Members of the community came together for a candlelight vigil to mark one week since the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment building.
Many of the attendees had spent hours down at the scene of The Davenport apartment building since it partially collapsed May 28. On Sunday, they vigil for the known victims, Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock, Daniel Prien and Quanishia White-Berry.
White-Berry was located and her leg amputated to free her early Monday, May 29. Colvin's body was found Saturday. Hitchcock and Prien are still unaccounted for.
A woman reacts during a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
As he led the crowd of about 80 people in prayer, Mike Collier prayed that everyone would have the “strength of seek justice” in the wake of the tragedy and that the Lord would guide everyone into making Davenport a better city for all.
After the vigil, Collier said the investigation into the collapse of The Davenport should include federal authorities.
“This is just the beginning,” he said. “This vigil was very important to the community but now we need to make Davenport better.”
People at a Sunday, June 4, 2023, vigil at the site of a May 28 building collapse in Davenport chant "no justice, no peace."
Collier said that Davenport and the rest of the cities in the area have a lot of old buildings, many of which house low-income people. He wants to know if those buildings are safe.
City officials were quick to decide that the building needed to come down, he said. But Collier said federal authorities should inspect the building first to find out the true causes of the collapse and why they were never addressed.
Kim Schwerdtfeger said the collapse of the building “hit close to home for us.”
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
“We’re just here for our community, for our people because if we’re not going to be here for our people, who’s going to be,” Schwerdtfeger said. “Not our mayor. Not Andrew Wold. Not the inspectors.”
Wold owns the building through Davenport Hotel LLC.
Willie Lovelady, who was there for the vigil, said the collapse of The Davenport “will shed a big light” on the landlords of the poor.
A crowd of about 100 attend a vigil on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the site of the May 28 building collapse in Davenport. They sang 'We Shall Not Be Moved.'
Shellie Moore Guy, said she was there supporting the families of Colvin, Prien and Hitchcock and the community.
“This movement here has been going on since Sunday when the building collapsed,” she said. “The surge of the community’s spirit and the community’s heart has been out here with the families, carrying signs, bringing food, nourishment and hydration.”
Guy said everyone’s hearing more and more about the problems of the building, and that the building's collapse never had to have, or should have, occurred.
“This man, this owner is representative of landlords that house low-income people who feel as if they have no other recourse, and are failed by the city when they report,” she said.
Pam Schaer was out before the vigil passing out frozen treats from Sam’s Club.
“I was here the other day and it was really hot and there were tempers flaring everywhere and people were screaming and shoving and I thought, ‘They really need something cool here,'” she said.
Branden Colvin Jr., center, lights candles for his father, Branden Colvin Sr. with Devina Henderson, left, and Malia Rush, right, during a candlelight vigil for Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Schaer said all of the residents of The Davenport should have been given the option to evacuate on Saturday, May 27, when it was learned the building was not safe. A 911 call was placed concerning the building on that day.
“They should have all been told, ‘We were told it’s not safe it’s up to you, you need to leave,’” Schaer said. “If I was the mayor I probably would have forced everybody out because I would have erred on the side of caution versus tragedy.
“But they didn’t even give the people a chance,” she added.
Another attendee, Kelsey King, said the vigil was just the start of the "next chapter" of the impact of the collapse.
“This whole thing is just setting the tone,” she said of the building collapse and the vigil. “This is just the start. Wednesday during the city council meeting they’re going to hear our voices.”
060423-qct-nws-collapse-24.jpg
Branden Colvin Jr., center, lights candles for his father, Branden Colvin Sr. with Devina Henderson, left, and Malia Rush, right, during a candlelight vigil for Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A woman reacts during a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to The Spot Bar & Lounge, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" is posted on the door to Me & Billy, located near the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. )ne fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Heavy equipment has started going through the rubble and the rest of the building, as the search continues for two men still unaccounted for.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "official notice do not enter" hangs on a fence on Sunday, June 4, 2023, around the scene of an apartment building that partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs with the pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police officer walks through the site of the partial building collapse of The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The reflection of The Davenport is seen in the front windows of Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit building partially collapsed last week in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at front of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. The orange boxes hold equipment being used by search teams on site, which include Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023 one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. Support teams from both Iowa and Illinois have come to Davenport for the effort.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tokens and flowers sit on the road against the fence surrounding the partial building collapse at The Davenport, 324 Main St., Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Signs and pictures of the three missing men from The Davenport building collapse hang on the fence line around the collapse site, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Davenport Police crime scene unit SUV arrives at the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after the 80-unit apartment building partially collapsed last week in Davenport. Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was found Saturday, his family said. Two men are still missing.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A sign reading "corruption kills!" hangs on a fence around Davenport City Hall on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a week after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, June 4, 2023, one week after the building partially collapsed in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport on Sunday, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted for after the rear section of the 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, stand on Fourth Street while conducting search and rescue operations inside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A man kneels and holds a cross after tying it to the fencing surrounding the site of The Davenport apartment building collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed last Sunday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush holds a candle during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Devina Henderson places candles on Fourth Street in the initials of Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Branden Colvin Jr. lights a candle during a vigil for his father, Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Malia Rush lights candles in the shape of BC for Branden Colvin Sr. during a candlelight vigil for Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, at the site of The Davenport collapse, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelsey Wethington and her daughter Amelia, 6, hold candles during a vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien on Sunday night at the site of The Davenport collapse in Davenport. The building partially collapsed last week.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emergency crews work the scene of The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, talk outside The Davenport, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. One fatality from the collapse has been reported from the building, The Davenport, and two others remain unaccounted.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Community members gather for a candlelight vigil for Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, outside of Davenport City Hall, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport. The three men were presumed missing in the debris of The Davenport apartment building after it partially collapsed last Sunday. Colvin's body was recovered on June 3rd.
NIKOS FRAZIER
