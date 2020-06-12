You are the owner of this article.
Virginia St. at I-29 to close Saturday
Roads construction stock report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Southbound Virginia Street at Interstate 29 will be closed Saturday for construction work.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the street will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

Motorists on southbound Virginia Street to southbound I-29 will need to take an alternate route during the closure. All other roadways will remain open.

