Visitors Guide: Unique products to find in Sioux City

A man found guilty of beating a Sioux City homeowner to death while breaking into his home a second time will see his prison sentence reduced after the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled there was insufficient evidence for one of the charges of which he was convicted.
A woman answering the phone at the Cherokee Police Department said the 52-year-old left the department on Monday. Police chief Nate James was not available, and the woman said she did not know if the officer had resigned or was fired.
Jolly Time Pop Corn has been around since 1914 and offers both traditional microwave popcorn and bagged popcorn, as well as a line of novelty-flavored bags called “Koated Kernels." The store located at 1717 Terminal Dr. has become a popular place for travels to stop for a snack. People from every state have visited the store. The store offers gift package with a variety of Sioux City native snacks.
The MidAmerican Museum of Aviation and Transportation has a variety of artifacts and exhibitions detailing the history of aviation. While your there, you can pick up a branded mug, tee shirt or wood plane.
Jolly Time Pop Corn has been around since 1914 and offers both traditional microwave popcorn and bagged popcorn, as well as a line of novelty-flavored bags called “Koated Kernels." The store located at 1717 Terminal Drive has become a popular place for travels to stop for a snack. People from every state have visited the store. The Sioux City 50-50 is one of the most popular snacks, due to its name and the mix of caramel and white cheddar popcorn.
The Twin Bing (featuring a cherry nougat and roasted peanut filling) started what has become a Bing empire. Now you can find cookie jars, ice cream bars, beer and coffee that sport the logo. Visitors can shop at the Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe located at 405 Wesley Parkway.
Sioux City Gifts, located at 1922 Pierce St., has become a must-visit for travelers wanting a keepsake from their visit as well as locals wishing to share a part of their hometown. The store offers a variety of home goods, books and gifts with a Sioux City tie. One of the most popular items is hand towels with Sioux City imagery. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.