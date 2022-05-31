 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Visitors Guide: Unique products to find in Sioux City

  • 0

Sioux City has a variety of fun and delicious products to enjoy. Check out of a few of these local businesses for unique gifts and mementos. 

Hardline_1.jpg

While out and about, stop by Hardline Coffee Company for their seasonal menu and fresh bakery items and signature coffee blends. Zach Plambeck is one of the coffee experts at the shop.
Hardline_2.jpg

Hardline Coffee Company sells locally roasted coffee beans to bring a bit a Sioux City home with you.
Hardline_3.jpg

Hardline Coffee Company makes beautiful and delicious coffee, with a unique seasonal menu.
Visitors Guide Jolly Time

Jolly Time Pop Corn has been around since 1914 and offers both traditional microwave popcorn and bagged popcorn, as well as a line of novelty-flavored bags called “Koated Kernels." The store located at 1717 Terminal Dr. has become a popular place for travels to stop for a snack. People from every state have visited the store. The store offers gift package with a variety of Sioux City native snacks. 
Perry Way_3.jpg

Customers can find a variety of unique house plants and home decorations at Perry Way Bouquets in Sioux City.
Perry Way_1.jpg

Perry Way Bouquets offers a unique variety of fresh flowers and flower arrangements.
Visitor guide Sioux City Gifts

Sioux City Gifts, located at 1922 Pierce St., has become a must-visit for travelers wanting a keepsake from their visit as well as locals wishing to share a part of their hometown. The store offers a variety of home goods, books and gifts with a Sioux City tie. One of the most popular items is hand towels with Sioux City imagery. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 
Sioux City Gifts_1.jpg

At Sioux City Gifts, customers can find the perfect mementos or gifts for families members with a Sioux City theme.
Sioux City Gifts_2.jpg

Sioux City Gifts carries a variety of unique Sioux City themed products, as well as local artists such as Mark Kochen, a local painter who's work can also be found in murals around town.
Sioux City Museum.jpg

After stopping at the Sioux City Public Museum to learn about Sioux City's history, visitors can pick up Sioux City tee shirt, as well as thimbles, snow globes and more. 
flight museum 2.jpg

After visiting the MidAmerican Museum of Aviation and Flight, visitors can buy a variety of post cards, including ones playing off the city's airport designation.
flight museum.jpg

The MidAmerican Museum of Aviation and Transportation has a variety of artifacts and exhibitions detailing the history of aviation. While your there, you can pick up a branded mug, tee shirt or wood plane.
Visitors Guide Palmers Candy

The Twin Bing (featuring a cherry nougat and roasted peanut filling) started what has become a Bing empire. Now you can find cookie jars, ice cream bars, beer and coffee that sport the logo. Visitors can shop at the Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe located at 405 Wesley Parkway.
Visitors Guide Jolly Time

Jolly Time Pop Corn has been around since 1914 and offers both traditional microwave popcorn and bagged popcorn, as well as a line of novelty-flavored bags called “Koated Kernels." The store located at 1717 Terminal Drive has become a popular place for travels to stop for a snack. People from every state have visited the store. The Sioux City 50-50 is one of the most popular snacks, due to its name and the mix of caramel and white cheddar popcorn.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

EU sanctions on Russia: Leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News