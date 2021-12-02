Volunteer program for abused children, CASA, celebrates 35th anniversary

SIOUX CITY -- CASA of Iowa is celebrating it 35th anniversary of Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, volunteers helping represent abused and neglected children in the legal system.

CASA began in 1986 and has advocated for thousands of children in foster care and in the child welfare system because of abuse and neglect in more than 60 counties.

The Sioux City program, which serves Woodbury County, also began in 1986.

CASA volunteers look out for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are involved in court cases by meeting with the child, caseworkers, parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors and others with knowledge of the child's circumstances and report to the judge to help ensure the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

Training sessions for people interested in CASA begin in January. For more information, email Amy Hennies at amy.hennies@dia.iowa.gov or visit casaiowa.org.

