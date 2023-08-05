MOVILLE, Iowa -- It takes a village to mount a food stand at the Woodbury County Fair.

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City took over operation of the food stand at the county fair run for decades by Presbyterian churches in Lawton and Bronson. The churches decided to give up the space after finding it difficult to get the numbers of volunteers necessary to help run the stand for the fair’s week-long run.

“They asked us to do that because their numbers are low,” said The Rev. David Zirpel, associate pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

All proceeds from the food stand are going towards mission projects sponsored by various church groups. Proceeds from Monday and Tuesday’s sales are supporting Mission Central in Mapleton, Iowa. The Lutheran Women’s Mission League is benefitting from Wednesday’s food stand sales. Thursday’s proceeds went to the youth groups. The church supports an orphanage in West Africa and Friday’s receipts are being donated to the orphanage. On Sunday, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School volunteers are staffing the stand and will receive the proceeds.

Redeemer is relying on more than just its 1,300 members to run the stand.

“We are pulling people from the whole circuit of churches. It’s about 13 churches,” Zirpel said. “With the youth, they are really supporting from all those churches. They are not necessarily all our members.”

Church volunteers have been working for more than five months to get ready for Fair week.

“We had lots of meetings with them and texting and phone calls,” Zirpel said. “We took the menu they had these last years, especially the pies.”

Kyle Schutte, a Redeemer parishioner, recalls when Pastor Zirpel approached him about the project.

“Pastor Zirpel called me. First, I remember he was pretty excited about it. And I kind of said ‘Pastor, do you think we have enough volunteers to do this?’” Schutte said.

“And I was a skeptic at first thinking there was no way we could tackle this huge project. I told him to reach out to some of the committees and groups to see if they would be interested in taking a day. They could use the money for their organization. We got good feedback and then he was on board and God’s plan has led us to this day. It’s a little hectic but a lot of money is being raised for a lot of good causes.”

Fred Thies is helping to oversee the entire operation. He joined Redeemer in April of this year.

“Back in California, I would do car shows and carnivals for our church back there. I did quite a bit of that stuff and told Pastor what I did when I first met him and so right away when he got the call he calls me and I said ‘yeah, we can do this.’ It’s not a problem,” Thies said. “It’s been a great success. Everybody at the church has been so gracious and so awesome.”

Thies dubbed himself “Mr. Everything.”

“I do whatever is needed at the time,” he said with a grin.

They heard from long-time customers of the food stand after word got around that Redeemer was taking it over.

“When they found out we were going to do it we actually had texts saying please don’t change anything. Please keep putting the nacho cheese on the hamburgers. So we pump it on instead of a piece of cheese. Everybody has been happy about that. People that I didn’t even know begging us to keep it the same,” Zirpel said.

But Redeemer has added its own touch in spots.

“This morning we decided to make some tacos. We’ve got the signs up. I think we will have that on the menu next year. Two tacos for $4 and you get all the fixins.”

The church is selling whole homemade pies for $25.

“See all those pies over there, we’ve had our pies (pie makers) and our workers signed up for about three weeks already," Zirpel said.

One challenge has been getting into a rhythm serving long lines of hungry diners.

“The only thing is just getting people served during those big times. We are training new people every day,” Zirpel said.

Redeemer bought the kitchen equipment from the Presbyterian churches and those churches turned around and donated the money to food banks in the area.

‘We were really happy about that,” Zirpel said.

They served nearly 1,000 customers through Wednesday.

“Everybody has their own job and duty and hopefully it runs well,” Schutte said.

He is taking orders and filling the orders.

“Our first year is a learning curve. The people that have come and visited us so far, hopefully next year, because it looks like a project we are going to tackle again in the future, hopefully, we are learning some things,” Schutte said.

His two sons, Ryan, 16, and Cody, 14, were helping out on Thursday.

The teens attend high school at Dakota Valley.

“The next generation needs to get out and serve and help out,” Schutte said.

In the shadow of a table full of delicious pies, Schutte shared his favorite. “I am a pecan pie person with ice cream. Food wise, the taverns (sandwiches) are really good. I would highly recommend them.”