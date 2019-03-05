SIOUX CITY -- Most people like to spend their vacation relaxing, unwinding from the demands of their job.
Brenda Husman will spend her days off Wednesday through Friday putting in more than 12 hours a day at the Tyson Events Center, personally greeting each of the teams taking part in the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship when they arrive for their games.
All for the love of the tournament.
"If I have to list one thing in my life that gives me purpose, it's this tournament," Husman said.
She's one of the small army of 70 or so dedicated volunteers who will spend hours at the tournament this week and through next Tuesday's championship game, helping players and fans of the 32 teams descending on Sioux City enjoy themselves.
They'll serve as ushers and greeters. They'll hand out credentials, clean up and probably do just about anything else that comes up, providing invaluable assistance to the tournament directors and NAIA officials.
"What it would cost to pay people to staff it, it would just be astronomical," tournament co-director Mike Skaggs said Monday morning as volunteers scurried about turning the Tyson into tournament central. The games don't start until Wednesday morning, but directors had to have the venue ready by Tuesday morning, when players from several of the competing teams will host a basketball clinic for Special Olympic athletes.
Advertising banners were spread out on the playing court, waiting to be hung. Media tables and communications lines were being set up and installed around the court.
And inside the building's north entrance, Brenda Husman had begun the process of turning the bare, tan, concrete-block walls into a welcome wagon for the 32 teams, their coaches and the referees.
She busied herself hanging banners and a map of the United States on which she will affix 32 small pennants, each one bearing the name of one of the participating teams. During the tournament's run, Husman will greet players and coaches as they enter the arena, make sure everyone's wearing their credentials and walk them to their locker room.
"I fell in love with the back door because I get to meet the coaches, get to meet the players and meet the officials," she said.
Tournament directors need 22 volunteers for each of the four shifts during each day of the tournament. It's not unusual for volunteers to work more than one shift per day. Husman works the whole day.
Skaggs estimated that 70 or 80 percent of the volunteers have been involved with the tournament for at least 10 of the 22 years Sioux City has hosted it. Husman missed the first year in 1998, only because she didn't live here.
She jumped at the chance the following year.
"I like sports," she said. "I'm a sports person."
Her first duties were at the registration desk and as an usher. A couple years after the tournament moved into the Tyson Events Center from the former Sioux City Auditorium, someone asked Husman if she'd be interested in greeting the teams at the back door, a job no one seemed to enjoy.
"Everybody hates the back door. It's cold. The wind blows in and blows the papers around," she said.
But not Husman, who when she's not volunteering at the tournament is a residential coach for Crossroads of Western Iowa, an agency that serves people with disabilities.
Over the years at the back door, she's added colorful banners and other decorations to congratulate the teams, turning those dull concrete walls into a welcoming environment for the players as they step off their buses. Players and coaches stop by after games and visit with her, especially those coaches who have brought teams here year after year.
"I've made some great relationships," Husman said.
So when Monday dawned, it was like Christmas morning for Husman, her fingernails freshly painted with little basketballs, and many of the other volunteers.
The next few days will be filled with long hours, but you can bet on seeing them there with smiles on their faces doing whatever's needed to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.
Chances are, you'll see them here next year, too.