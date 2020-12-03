Vote for your favorite nominee in the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards

Malfunctioning voting machines? Signatures that don’t match up? Conspiracy theories with far-reaching consequences?

Um, we don’t know anything about massive dumps. But we do know that it is time for the second phase of Siouxland’s Choice Award voting.

However, can we please dispense with the wacky notion that it was an honor just to have been nominated? C’mon, you still wanna win!

After all, that’s how the recipients of past Siouxland’s Choice Award recipients have felt.

And now you can have your say on who will take top honors in a 2021 contest sponsored by the Sioux City Journal and the Weekender.

In November, we asked readers to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now through Dec. 29, readers will then be able to choose their favorite from the top five vote-getters in each category at siouxcityjournal.com/contests.

After that, winners will be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland’s Choice Award edition, which will be hitting newsstands Feb. 25, 2021.