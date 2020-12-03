Vote for your favorite nominee in the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards

Malfunctioning voting machines? Signatures that don’t match up? Conspiracy theories with far-reaching consequences?
Um, we don’t know anything about massive dumps. But we do know that it is time for the second phase of Siouxland’s Choice Award voting.
However, can we please dispense with the wacky notion that it was an honor just to have been nominated? C’mon, you still wanna win!
After all, that’s how the recipients of past Siouxland’s Choice Award recipients have felt.
And now you can have your say on who will take top honors in a 2021 contest sponsored by the Sioux City Journal and the Weekender.
In November, we asked readers to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories.
Now through Dec. 29, readers will then be able to choose their favorite from the top five vote-getters in each category at siouxcityjournal.com/contests.
After that, winners will be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland’s Choice Award edition, which will be hitting newsstands Feb. 25, 2021.
More than 20 years ago, the Weekender began asking its readers to sound off on their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, with categories dedicated to best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.
Soon, other business types were added to the mix, including best auto shop, entertainment venue, fitness club and, well, you get the point.
Even sports teams, bands, hip-hop artists and “Local Sioux-lebrities” became potential award winners.
Last February, a staggering 117,000 Siouxland’s Choice votes were cast, giving props to the best of the best.
Will you have to sit through endless amounts of political ads? Of course not. Will there any chance of ballot tampering? Rest assured, your voice and your vote really do matter.
Now, was it really an honor just to be nominated? No way, we want the bragging rights as well!
