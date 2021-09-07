Wages increase at Seaboard Triumph pork plant in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The starting wage for production jobs at Seaboard Triumph Foods increased by $2.40 per hour, or about 13.6 percent, effective Labor Day, a day after the Sioux City pork plant celebrated its fourth anniversary.
New production hires now start at a base wage of $20 per hour, up from $17.60 per hour previously, according to a company spokesperson. Wages for current production employees now range from $20 to $22.25 per hour. In addition, workers now receive a $1 per hour shift differential, up from 20 cents per hour.
Wages also rose Monday for maintenance department workers, with a new range of $21.75 to $32.75 per hour. The low end of that range previously started at $19.35 per hour.
“This is a great thing for the employees,” Mark Nemitz, president of United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 222, which recognizes hourly workers at the plant, said in a news release from the company Tuesday.
“We’re striving every day to make STF a place for growth and new opportunities, and these wage increases are a huge step toward reaching our goals, as well as a big thank you to our employees who have kept with us through these trying times," Miles McGrew, Seaboard Triumph's vice president of human resources, said in the news release. "Feeding the world is no easy task, and our employees step-up to get it done."
In addition to the increased wages, Seaboard Triumph employees earn time off, as well as "great insurance benefits," the company said in the release. The company "even supplies workers with free bus tickets each week."
The pay raises come as employers in Siouxland and across the nation faced labor shortages. In metro Sioux City, the unemployment rate has hovered around 4 percent for months.
The Sioux City plant employs around 2,000 workers, and operates three shifts per day, two for production and a third for maintenance and cleaning.
Since the $300 million plant opened on Sept. 5, 2017, starting wages for production workers have increased 27.8 percent, the company pointed out.
The 1 million-square-foot plant, which has the capacity to slaughter more than 20,000 hogs per day, was the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world and one of the newest of its kind in the U.S. when it went online.
Focused on "bettering the employee experience," the company said some other recent changes at the plant include the implementation of a knife training specialist, employee engagement specialist, and an “Employees of the Month” program.
Seaboard Triumph Foods is a 50-50 venture between two leading pork producers -- Guymon, Oklahoma-based Seaboard Foods and St. Joseph, Missouri-based Triumph Foods.