Wages increase at Seaboard Triumph pork plant in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The starting wage for production jobs at Seaboard Triumph Foods increased by $2.40 per hour, or about 13.6 percent, effective Labor Day, a day after the Sioux City pork plant celebrated its fourth anniversary.

New production hires now start at a base wage of $20 per hour, up from $17.60 per hour previously, according to a company spokesperson. Wages for current production employees now range from $20 to $22.25 per hour. In addition, workers now receive a $1 per hour shift differential, up from 20 cents per hour.

Wages also rose Monday for maintenance department workers, with a new range of $21.75 to $32.75 per hour. The low end of that range previously started at $19.35 per hour.

“This is a great thing for the employees,” Mark Nemitz, president of United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 222, which recognizes hourly workers at the plant, said in a news release from the company Tuesday.