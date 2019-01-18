WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- With nearly a quarter of students out sick with influenza, the Wakefield Community School district decided to cancel elementary school classes Thursday and Friday.
Wakefield Superintendent Mark Bejot said the high school remains open, though students there haven't been spared the flu bug either.
"We're seeing an increase of kids sick here too," Bejot said of the high school.
With around 83 students out sick -- around 24 percent of the student body -- along with five teachers, Bejot said it was best to cancel classes and have school staff disinfect the classrooms.
"We just felt like we needed to help create a break in the virus," he said.
The strain of flu seen in the school, Influenza A, lasts around 4 to 5 days, Bejot said, and he's hoping that by the end of the weekend most of the students and staff are feeling a little better.
"Everybody comes back Monday," he said.
Officials from the Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services told Bejot that Influenza A has been spreading around the state, and Wakefield isn't the only school in the state impacted by the bug.
According to a Nebraska DHHS flu report issued for the week ending Jan. 5, around 291 patients statewide had been hospitalized for the flu that week. The vast majority of reported flu cases the department has seen this season have been Influenza A.