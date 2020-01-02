Wakefield man killed in crash near Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A rural Wakefield, Nebraska, man was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash four miles east of Wayne.
According to a post on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Richard Liekhus lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Highway 35 at about 5:30 a.m. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled. Liekhus was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center and Hasemann Funeral Home.
