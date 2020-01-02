You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wakefield man killed in crash near Wayne
View Comments

Wakefield man killed in crash near Wayne

{{featured_button_text}}

WAYNE, Neb. -- A rural Wakefield, Nebraska, man was killed early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash four miles east of Wayne.

According to a post on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Richard Liekhus lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Highway 35 at about 5:30 a.m. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled. Liekhus was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, Providence Medical Center and Hasemann Funeral Home.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News