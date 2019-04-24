SIOUX CITY -- As part of a nationwide effort to end multiple sclerosis for good, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will hold Walk MS: Sioux City on Saturday.
Thirty local teams will join the more than 10,000 walkers expected to come out and help raise more than $1.6 million in the Upper Midwest in 2019.
The walk starts at 9 a.m. at Riverside Park and ends at the park. 1- and 3-mile route options are available. Online registration at closes at noon Thursday. On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. For more information, visit: WalkMS.org
Walk MS: Sioux City is one of 25 walk events throughout Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin banding together to raise funds for programs and services for the more than 17,000 people who live with the disease in the Upper Midwest and advance vital research.
"Walk MS shows me the support of the community towards finding a cure for this disease that has plagued me and so many others," Walk Ambassador Nikki Wetrich said.
Walker Christina Gormally, team captain of Christina’s Cruisers, said the event raises awareness and understanding." "I walk to raise awareness for a disease many most likely don’t understand and to raise money to get a closer to a cure,” she said.