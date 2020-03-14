Walmart locations nationwide to close overnight; employees will stock, clean and sanitize

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- For the first time in many years, Walmart stores across the country will be closed during the overnight hours, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement issued by the company Saturday, Walmart Executive Vice President and COO Dacona Smith announced that Walmart locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. "until further notice." The change is effective on Sunday.

Employees will apparently use the overnight hours to stock items and to clean and sanitize the stores, and will continue to work the shifts they were scheduled to work.

