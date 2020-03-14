You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Walmart locations nationwide to close overnight; employees will stock, clean and sanitize
View Comments
breaking

Walmart locations nationwide to close overnight; employees will stock, clean and sanitize

Walmart

Walmart announced Saturday that its stores will be closed overnight effective Sunday. 

 Alan Diaz, Associated Press file

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- For the first time in many years, Walmart stores across the country will be closed during the overnight hours, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

In a statement issued by the company Saturday, Walmart Executive Vice President and COO Dacona Smith announced that Walmart locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. "until further notice." The change is effective on Sunday. 

Employees will apparently use the overnight hours to stock items and to clean and sanitize the stores, and will continue to work the shifts they were scheduled to work. 

View Comments
1
0
3
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News