Walmart, Sam's Club stores to provide COVID-19 vaccines

SIOUX CITY -- Walmart and Sam’s Club are the newest places to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday it will offer walk-in shots at pharmacies at all of its stores, including the Sam's Club and two Walmart Supercenters in Sioux City and the Walmart Supercenter in South Sioux City. The chain also has several other stores across the tri-state region.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness.

In Iowa, it is estimated 55 percent of those over 16 years old have received one dose and 40 percent have completed the series, based on 2019 census estimates.

In Nebraska, 45 percent of those eligible have completed the series, according to the state vaccine tracker.

In South Dakota, 55 percent of those eligible have received one dose and 48 percent have completed the series, according to the state vaccine tracker.