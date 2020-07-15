Walmart, Sam's Club to require face masks for shoppers nationwide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart and Sam's Club customers will be required to wear face coverings beginning July 20.

In a statement Wednesday, Walmart U.S. COO Dacona Smith and Sam's Club COO Lance de la Rosa said the majority of their locations are in jurisdictions that already require face masks. There are two Walmart locations in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City, and one Sam's Club location in Sioux City.

"Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings," Smith and de la Rosa wrote in the statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that masks can slow the spread of the novel coronavirus from person to person. Several spots in the United States are currently experiencing severe outbreaks of the virus, most notably Florida and Texas.