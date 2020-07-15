Walmart, Sam's Club to require face masks for shoppers nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart and Sam's Club customers will be required to wear face coverings beginning July 20.
In a statement Wednesday, Walmart U.S. COO Dacona Smith and Sam's Club COO Lance de la Rosa said the majority of their locations are in jurisdictions that already require face masks. There are two Walmart locations in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City, and one Sam's Club location in Sioux City.
"Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings," Smith and de la Rosa wrote in the statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that masks can slow the spread of the novel coronavirus from person to person. Several spots in the United States are currently experiencing severe outbreaks of the virus, most notably Florida and Texas.
Signage will be placed at the front of stores, and "health ambassadors" will be posted at Walmart entries to remind customers of the requirement. Sam's Club members will be provided with masks if they don't have one, though it's unclear if the same is true for Walmart customers.
"The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20," the statement continued.
