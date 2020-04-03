Walmart to slash number of customers allowed inside stores, citing COVID-19 risks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart corporate announced in a statement Friday that they will begin strictly limiting the number of customers allowed in their stores.

According to the statement, signed by Walmart COO and Executive Vice President Dacona Smith, stores will allow no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet in the stores at a given time, slashing the number of customers to 20 percent of capacity.

The move was prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about "some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," according to the statement.

Walmart employees will mark a line at a single-entry door and direct customers inside one-by-one, counting them as they enter.

Once a Walmart location reaches the maximum number allowed inside, further entries will be admitted only on a one in, one out basis -- meaning that, to get inside the store, a shopper must wait for somebody else to leave.

The stores' aisles will allow only one-way movement, using floor markings and directions from store employees.

The big-box chain announced in the middle of last month that they would begin closing at 11 p.m. and re-opening at 6 a.m., the first time most of its stores would be closed overnight in many years. Just a few days later, the chain further slashed store hours -- now 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

