Walz named September's Rotary Club Student of the Month
Walz named September's Rotary Club Student of the Month

SIOUX CITY -- North High School senior Emma Walz was the named the September 2020 Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Walz will be honored during a Rotary Club meeting on Sept. 21 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Walz serves as North High School cross country captain, participates in track, bowling and robotics, is a member of National Honor Society, and was nominated for the National Youth Leadership Forum. She also participated in the National Lutheran Youth Gathering.

She is the daughter of Mark and Elizabeth Walz.

