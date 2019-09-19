SIOUX CITY -- As executive director of Downtown Partners Sioux City, Ragen Cote is accustomed to keeping tabs on events.
Yet even she's having a hard time juggling events for this weekend.
"I will definitely need to keep some sort of itinerary this weekend," Cote said. "There's so much going on."
She is correct.
This is homecoming weekend for East High School and Dakota Valley High School, as well as both Briar Cliff University and Morningside College.
In fact, Morningside will be hosting several public events, including a 125th anniversary celebration from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at Eppley Auditorium. Following Morningside's football game against Midland Saturday, the school will host a 125th anniversary block party, including the popular Taste of Morningside, starting at 4 p.m. at the Mason Family Tennis Complex.
A third Sioux City school -- Western Iowa Tech Community College -- also is hosting a special public event. The GLOW Festival, with a multitude of food trucks as well as entertainment from such local acts as DAD, Winter Wayfarer, Fall of Kings, Rev and TEEM, starts at 6 p.m. Friday on the campus' parking lot 2.
In addition to such ongoing events like the Farmers Market, Saturday will be full of events that run the gamut of interests.
The Sioux City Parks Department will host a Mothers and Sons Tailgate Party beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cone Park. That coincides with Artoretum, an annual outdoor art show fundraiser for the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, which will take place at the home of Ron and Gia Emory, 200 W. 45th.
If art's not your thing, perhaps bacon is. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity's sixth annual Baconfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park. Habitat executive director Fred Hexom said people can listen to music, play tailgating games and sample unique bacon treats from 14 different vendors.
You have free articles remaining.
Bacon lovers needing to take a break from salty meats may be encouraged to walk through the alley behind Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. This is where more than 20 artists have created large-scale murals. Throughout the remainder of the day and night, live art creation and music from The Ruralists, Brainwreck and Studebaker John & The Hawks will occur inside or near Vangarde Arts.
Lovers of both beer, art and wildlife might enjoy Nature Calls, a fundraiser for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Executive director Dawn Snyder said guests can choose from more than 45 drinking options, ranging from craft beer, wine and ciders, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Speaking of nature, Ponca State Park near Ponca, Nebraska, will host its annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo on Saturday and Sunday. Over 80 free hands-on activities will be offered, from kayaking and cooking to fishing and shooting sports. The family-friendly event, which annually attracts thousands of visitors, also will feature a variety of foods and entertainers.
Comedy fans will get some chuckles when stand-up Lewis Black brings his "The Joke's on Us" tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre. Classic country fans can head down to WinnaVegas Casino Resort near Sloan, Iowa, to see the legendary T.G. Sheppard.
Hopefully, audiences will still be going gaga on Sunday. That's when "We Will Rock You," a full-length stage musical featuring the songs of Queen, will be at the Orpheum Theatre at 7 p.m.
But is having so much to choose from a drawback? Not according to Cote.
"I imagine people can make an entire day going from event to another," she said. "In some ways, it's easier to commit that way."
Yet she realized there will always be naysayers who continue to think there's nothing to do in Sioux City.
"I dare people to say that with the sort of weekend we'll be having this weekend."