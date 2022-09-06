Want to Shop Local? Here’s how to do it.

Inflation, supply chain and personnel woes weigh heavily on every small business owner. In fact, 67% of small business owners have been forced to raise prices to stay afloat with inflation pressures, according to the Q1 2022 MetLife/U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index survey. You can help reverse this trend by supporting businesses in your community frequently. Let us help you find them.

Visit the Shop Local directory

Our local directory is the best place to find businesses in your community. During September we will feature products and services in your area in our Shop Local directory. Here you can search special offers and promotions from newspaper ads, explore featured businesses or locate any company using our intuitive keyword and category search.

Simply navigate to Shop Local, under the Buy & Sell section of our website, and start shopping today.

-

-

-

-