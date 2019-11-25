War Eagle Human Rights Award honorees announced

SIOUX CITY -- Two recipients will be honored Dec. 10 with the 2019 War Eagle Human Rights Award.

Annually, in celebration of Universal Human Rights Day, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission honors local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights. The public is encouraged to attend the award ceremony, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth Street. A free luncheon will be provided.

According to a statement from the Human Rights Commission, the Mary J. Treglia Community House and Andrew Pearson will be recognized for extraordinary work that has positively improved countless lives in Sioux City and the Siouxland area.

Since 1921 the Mary J. Treglia Community House has strived to empower, educate and support the community through multiple services such as immigration and legal services, family services, advocacy programs and the celebration of diversity within the Siouxland community.

Andrew Pearson, a juvenile court officer, has devoted his career to improve the Siouxland community through his work at East Middle School. He lives by the motto "Each one, reach one. Make a positive impact on somebody." He has helped create the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program at East Middle and actively volunteered in the Ready, Set, Achieve Summer Programs along with other youth programs that promote community involvement regardless of race, gender, disabilities, age or color.

