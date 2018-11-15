SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
The 2018 War Eagle Human Rights Award will go to:
Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence for helping victims escape violence and intimidation in their homes. Much more than a shelter, the CSADV is an empowering Siouxland agency with strong links to many local organizations, all working to support individuals and families facing violence caused by personal or social problems like mental illness, addiction, and poverty. They partner with the Human Rights Commission to educate their clients about Fair Housing rights.
Carolyn and Mike Goodwin, who for the past 14 years have devoted countless hours to the Siouxland Chapter of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, which advocates for the acceptance and well-being of LGBT and questioning youth in the community.
Dr. Richard Lundy is receiving the award posthumously for his decades of work as an advocate for cultural acceptance and empowerment within our local Native American community. Lundy was an instructor of language and culture at the Nebraska Indian Community College and Winnebago Public Schools. For 20 years, he volunteered his time teaching a free Dakota language class in Sioux City. In addition, Lundy operated a martial arts school in Walthill. A 2008 inductee into the World Karate Hall of Fame, Lundy used martial arts to teach students discipline, honor and respect as groundwork for finding a path toward peace rather than violence. He was a "family violence" counselor and facilitated batterers' groups that helped domestic violence aggressors turn their lives around. Lundy died in May.