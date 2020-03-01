2 warehouses planned at site near Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY -- Two commercial warehouses would be built on city-owned land near Sioux Gateway Airport, under a proposal headed for first round City Council approval Monday.
Koskovich & Murphy Developments, LLC plan to construct two new spec buildings with 9,600 square feet each on a 2.15-acre site along Al Haynes Drive in the city's Expedition Business Park. The company is a partnership formed by Paul Koskovich and Ben Murphy.
Prospective businesses could lease the entire building or a minimum of 2,400 square feet, according to a document filed with the city. The flexible space would be built out as lease agreements are signed with tenants based on their needs.
Construction is expected to begin this spring, with completion anticipated for this fall.
Under a proposed development agreement, the city would sell the land to the developers for $15,000 per acre, or a total of $32,250. Koskovich & Murphy would agree to a minimum property tax assessment of $1.2 million, and the city would give the developers a 50 percent property tax rebate for five years.
Because the land is located in an urban renewal area, the city is required to give a 30-day public notice of its intent to sell the property. The council will take final action on the sale on April 6, under a resolution set for approval at its meeting Monday.
Koskovich & Murphy have have identified a demand for more commercial warehouse space in the metro area, according to a city staff memo to the council.