2 warehouses planned at site near Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY -- Two commercial warehouses would be built on city-owned land near Sioux Gateway Airport, under a proposal headed for first round City Council approval Monday.

Koskovich & Murphy Developments, LLC plan to construct two new spec buildings with 9,600 square feet each on a 2.15-acre site along Al Haynes Drive in the city's Expedition Business Park. The company is a partnership formed by Paul Koskovich and Ben Murphy.

Prospective businesses could lease the entire building or a minimum of 2,400 square feet, according to a document filed with the city. The flexible space would be built out as lease agreements are signed with tenants based on their needs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with completion anticipated for this fall.

Under a proposed development agreement, the city would sell the land to the developers for $15,000 per acre, or a total of $32,250. Koskovich & Murphy would agree to a minimum property tax assessment of $1.2 million, and the city would give the developers a 50 percent property tax rebate for five years.