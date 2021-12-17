Warm December makes readying Cone Park for 5th winter season challenging

SIOUX CITY -- The city's recreation supervisor projects that Cone Park will be open for winter break, in spite of balmy December temperatures.

John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor, said he would've liked to have kicked off the all seasons park's fifth winter season on Friday, but that just wasn't possible due to above average temperatures. Temperatures reached into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon before severe storms with high winds moved into the region in the late afternoon.

Now, Byrnes is targeting Dec. 23 as opening day. He said temperatures can be no higher than 26 or 27 degrees in order to run the snowmaking guns. Wednesday's forecast called for highs in the mid 60s and thunderstorms.

"It takes an impact on the hill, but it's not as bad as you would think," Byrnes said of the warm temperatures. "When you're driving around in May, you can still see snow piles in parking lots. Same principle here. We keep our snow piled intentionally knowing there's some high highs out there. That way, it'll have a minimal impact on what we lose on the hill."

Snowmaking began at the park, 3800 Line Drive, on Dec. 5. While the 700-foot main hill is currently covered in at least 2 feet of snow, Byrnes said 25 to 30 feet is needed at its base to slow tubers down. So far this week, the weather has halted snowmaking operations at the park.

"Friday night, it's going to be in the teens or single digits for a low, so we'll definitely be fired up then," Byrnes said. "We've got a pretty good start going. I'm hopeful that we can be open by the 23rd, but we're going to need a little help from a couple of nice nights over the weekend."

The last couple of years, Byrnes said city staff have been lucky to be able to "just squeak by" and open the tubing hill by Christmas break. If the warm weather trend continues in the coming years, he said it will negatively impact the park.

"If we can't be open by Christmas break time, that's where a lot of the revenue for Cone Park comes from and, of course, we want to be available to the public during those hours where kids are out of school," he said. "The last couple of years has just been barely squeaking by."

Cone Park, which was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019, offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Visitors can also skate on the refrigerated 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink and warm up around the fire pit and in the park's day lodge.

Byrnes said the park's capacity will not be limited as it was last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said 250 people will once again be allowed in the park per session.

During Fiscal Year 2021, 18,393 tickets were sold at the park, which was down from the 19,808 sold in Fiscal Year 2020 and the 19,434 sold in Fiscal Year 2019.

"There's so much demand for Cone Park that it was very disappointing and hard to have to limit it when we knew people wanted to come out," said Byrnes, who noted that ticket prices will remain the same. "Getting to be able to roll that back up to our regular capacity is going to be incredibly exciting for us."

Byrnes said there are no new features being implemented during Cone Park's fifth winter season, as the Parks and Recreation Department is focused on bringing new summer options to the park.

A $2 million mountain bike trail project will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. Walkers, hikers and runners will be able to utilize the single-use trails. A plastic-type surface for summer tubing will also be installed at the park annually on the hill and be removed at the end of the year.

The city is slated to go out for bid on the summer tubing portion of the project this winter, the surface will be installed in the spring, and the activity will be offered for the first time this coming summer. Construction of the trail system is expected to begin in 2023.

"It should be a lot of the same stuff -- ice rink, hill, fire pit, lodge. Hopefully, people in the community will come back out an have a great time," Byrnes said.

Visit coneparksiouxcity.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.