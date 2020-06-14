You are the owner of this article.
Warm Monday, warmer Tuesday, still warm on Wednesday: Upper-90s high temps forecast
Warm Monday, warmer Tuesday, still warm on Wednesday: Upper-90s high temps forecast

Sunny day in Cherokee
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- During the first part of this workweek, it would be advisable not to stray too far from the air conditioning. 

Monday's high temperature in Sioux City is pegged at 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Temperatures are expected to remain 90 or above until sometime between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday, with an overnight low temperature forecast at 72 degrees in the early-morning hours Tuesday. 

On Tuesday, the mercury is expected to climb to 97 degrees. The overnight low into Wednesday morning will be around 73 degrees. 

Not much change is expected on Wednesday, with a forecast daytime high temperature of 97 degrees. 

Temperatures might cool somewhat on Thursday, with a high temperature in the upper 80s and a chance of thunderstorms. 

