Warm weather gets Clay County Fair off to a rousing start

SPENCER, Iowa -- After a year's absence the Clay County Fair returned in all its glory Saturday with a substantial crowd looking to enjoy exhibits, rides, competitions and, of course, food.
While temperatures heated up in the afternoon, it was an ideal way to see the best in Clay County in a variety of categories. Judges were still choosing winners in the morning, readying the exhibits for those arriving later in the day.
The final county fair in the Iowa fair season continues through Sept. 19. Shows are slated each day on the midway stages and in the grandstand.