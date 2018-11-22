SIOUX CITY -- At stores across Sioux City, shoppers lined up Thursday hoping to find bargains as pleasant as the weather outside.
No snow, no freezing temperatures this year. Instead, sunshine and temperatures topping 60 degrees greeted shoppers along with smiling sales associates ready to help on the eve of one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
At JC Penney, which along with Shopko were among the first to open their doors at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the line stretched along the front of the store and around the side 10 minutes before the doors opened.
Near the front of the line was Betsy Coates, who along with her husband and three children had arrived at noon from Oakland, Nebraska, to get in line and start their Christmas shopping. Once done at the Southern Hills Mall store, they planned to hit other stores opening later in the day and then return to the mall after it opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving day and Black Friday shopping is a family tradition stretching back at least 15 years, Coates said.
"We've been coming here for years. It's just fun," she said. "We like the excitement, the deals."
Once the clock hit 2 o'clock, a Penneys employee came out to greet the shoppers and asked them, "Ready to go?" Workers handed out coupons as shoppers entered the store at 4340 Sergeant Road in an orderly fashion. Once inside, they fanned out across the store as more sales associates directed those who had questions about where to find certain items.
Minutes after opening, sales associate Connie Leinbaugh stood with four other workers at a bank of cash registers, ready for what promised to be a steady line of customers carrying armfuls of merchandise.
"You don't let it get to you, even when the line's a mile long," said Leinbaugh, working her third Thanksgiving day opening. "Most of the people are awesome. They want to be here."
Thanksgiving openings have become more popular with national chains, replacing the midnight Friday openings that once were the norm.
As JC Penney was opening, about a dozen people had lined up a short distance away at Best Buy, 4730 Sergeant Road, which opened three hours later. Brandon Hazuka, of Sioux City, and his two cousins were at the back of the line, waiting patiently in folding sports chairs. They'd had Thanksgiving dinner already, and were looking for something to do.
"It was kind of just spontaneous. We were sitting at home wondering what to do, so let's go to Best Buy," Hazuka said.
Hazuka said he'd never gone shopping on Thanksgiving before, but he and his cousins were planning to buy Christmas gifts for family members and check out TVs, headphones and other electronic gadgets.