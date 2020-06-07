Warm weather to continue Monday; high temperature forecast at 95 degrees

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- It was rather warm in Sioux City Sunday, and the balmy temperatures aren't going anywhere Monday.
According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Monday's high temperature is forecast at 95 degrees, with heat index values as high as 98 degrees.
Monday's warm weather likely won't break any records for June 8, however -- that record, 103 degrees, was set in 1985.
On Sunday, high temperatures hovered around 95 degrees, with heat index values that brushed the triple digits.
Temperatures are expected to cool down Tuesday, along with the likely arrival of thunderstorms. Tuesday's high temperature is a comparatively cool 72 degrees, and the National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms.
