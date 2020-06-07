You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warm weather to continue Monday; high temperature forecast at 95 degrees
View Comments

Warm weather to continue Monday; high temperature forecast at 95 degrees

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunny day in Cherokee
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- It was rather warm in Sioux City Sunday, and the balmy temperatures aren't going anywhere Monday. 

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Monday's high temperature is forecast at 95 degrees, with heat index values as high as 98 degrees. 

Monday's warm weather likely won't break any records for June 8, however -- that record, 103 degrees, was set in 1985. 

On Sunday, high temperatures hovered around 95 degrees, with heat index values that brushed the triple digits. 

Temperatures are expected to cool down Tuesday, along with the likely arrival of thunderstorms. Tuesday's high temperature is a comparatively cool 72 degrees, and the National Weather Service is forecasting an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News