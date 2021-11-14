Warming Shelter faces challenges amid pandemic as costs rise

SIOUX CITY -- Last season, Tessa Shanks and her staff were doing everything they could to keep the Warming Shelter open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While novel coronavirus mitigation strategies, such as vigorous sanitizing, social distancing and mask-wearing, remain in place, Shanks said the emergency shelter at 916 Nebraska St. is facing additional challenges this season, due to the rising cost of energy and goods.

"We only accept community donations. We don't do the state or federal funding. We don't receive any funds from the city. Every penny that comes in here is from the community," said Shanks, the shelter's director. "I am concerned about the rising costs and how much it's going to cost the shelter to house people."

The shelter, which opened its doors again on Nov. 1 to ensure no one freezes to death during the coldest winter months, is currently averaging 40 residents a night. Shanks said that number is nearly double the shelter's occupancy at the same time last season.

"I don't know if that has anything to do with the pandemic or the eviction moratorium being lifted or if it has to do with the weather," said Shanks, who noted that the shelter has 116 beds and additional space in its day shelter where cots can be set up to accommodate additional residents. "Whether the occupancy increases or doubles or triples, doesn't really matter. At the end of the day, it's still requiring us to raise funds for the operations."

While monetary donations are best, Shanks said the shelter is in need of disposal plates and cutlery, as well as Styrofoam cups. She encourages those looking to support the shelter with donations of supplies to visit the shelter's Facebook page and amazon.com wish list.

"Though residents know not to expect a meal, we greatly appreciate breakfast items so that they can eat breakfast," she said.

COVID mitigation

On March 25, 2020, the Warming Shelter shuttered its doors a month early over concerns that the virus could spread quickly in its tight quarters.

By strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for congregate shelters, the Warming Shelter was able to remain open throughout last season. All of those strategies remain in place this season. For example, melamine boards, which can be easily sanitized, are placed around every bunk to protect residents as they sleep head to toe.

"Even amidst people becoming vaccinated, we are requiring face masks at all times. We still have all of the social distancing measures put in place. We're still doing the symptom checker," Shanks said.

Residents who are experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, are sent to Siouxland Community Health Center for testing. When they return to the shelter, Shanks said they are placed in an isolation holding area until the test results come back. If those results are positive, Shanks said they have to leave the shelter.

"We don't have an isolation room for them to stay in, just yet. My board of directors is working on raising money so that we can get some building done that would allow any resident who tests positive," she said.

Individuals experiencing homelessness are extremely vulnerable during an outbreak of COVID-19 due to cramped conditions in shelters and a lack of access to hygiene and sanitary facilities in outdoor encampments. The number of chronic health problems that these individuals face also raises their risk of developing serious illness from coronavirus infection.

Shanks said volunteers from the medical outreach program Street Medicine now visit the Warming Shelter on a nightly basis. She said Siouxland District Health Department has again offered to provide onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to residents.

Accessing technology

New to the Warming Shelter this season is an on-site case manager, who will help residents obtain copies of their vital documents and find jobs. And, Shanks said, she will transport them to places like the DMV, when needed.

Shanks said residents will have accessibility to three laptops within the shelter's walls for the first time, which will allow them to apply for jobs and state benefits, including food stamps and Medicaid.

"It's extremely important to have the technology component. Unfortunately, the majority of these individuals do not even have access to a phone, something most of us take for granted; and they don't have transportation," she said. "A lot of the service providers, their doors are still not open. For them to have the technology to be able to do these things this year is a huge improvement to them and it's really an asset to the Warming Shelter itself."

Shanks said Amerigroup, a health insurance and managed health care provider, also gave the shelter an iPad kiosk, which will allow residents to attend therapy sessions, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and primary care appointments remotely.

"That's something that many of them have never experienced before," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.