Warming temps to make a return to Siouxland this week

SIOUX CITY -- Following two mornings with record-shattering lows of 28 below, Siouxland was expected to wake up to a less bone-chillingly cold low between 0 and 5 below Wednesday morning.

"We have seen the last of the worst," Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "But it will remain frigid."

Still, it will seem balmy as temps are expected to climb to around 13 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

"Guess everything is relative," Meyers said. "After so many achingly cold days, it will be a relief to see a high in the double digits above zero."

Don't let a 30 percent chance of snow worry you. Meyers said Wednesday's potential snowfall will be light.

While Wednesday's night low will still touch down at a blustery 4 below, sunny skies will send Thursday's mercury to a pleasant 16.

Meyers said this will be a start of a gradual warm-up, when each day's high increases from the day before.

Friday's high will top off at 20, while Saturday's temp will come close to 30 degrees.