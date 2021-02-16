 Skip to main content
Warming temps to make a return to Siouxland this week
Warming temps to make a return to Siouxland this week

Frigid winter weather 021521

Dustin Gurnsey struggles to put on his gloves while waiting at the King Transportation Center bus transfer point Monday in downtown Sioux City. An arctic blast of dangerously cold weather continues, with temperatures dropping below minus 20 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Following two mornings with record-shattering lows of 28 below, Siouxland was expected to wake up to a less bone-chillingly cold low between 0 and 5 below Wednesday morning.

"We have seen the last of the worst," Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "But it will remain frigid."

Still, it will seem balmy as temps are expected to climb to around 13 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

"Guess everything is relative," Meyers said. "After so many achingly cold days, it will be a relief to see a high in the double digits above zero."

Don't let a 30 percent chance of snow worry you. Meyers said Wednesday's potential snowfall will be light.

Sioux City reaches minus 28 degrees overnight Monday

While Wednesday's night low will still touch down at a blustery 4 below, sunny skies will send Thursday's mercury to a pleasant 16.

Meyers said this will be a start of a gradual warm-up, when each day's high increases from the day before.    

Friday's high will top off at 20, while Saturday's temp will come close to 30 degrees.

"Sunday will be the first day with a high above freezing," Meyers said. "While the skies may be mostly cloudy, it will be 34 in Sioux City."

The long-term forecast shows a return to near or even-above normal temperatures by next week.

"We had some dangerously cold days but the warmth will return," Meyers said. "I'm sure people will be happy to see the return of nice days."

