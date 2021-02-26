Warrior Hotel developer asks to amend agreements with city to cover deficit

Under the terms of the new proposal, the city would release $1 million in escrow funding, which was to have been set aside for the construction of a skywalk extension connecting the MLK Ground Transportation Center to the Warrior, according to the documents. The payment to the developer would be split, with $500,000 being paid upon approval of the resolution and $500,000 on May 3, 2021.

The documents state that the release of funds would be used by the developer for hard costs and expenses associated with cost overruns on the renovation project. In exchange for the release of the escrow funding, the developer would agree to fund the design and construction of the skywalk extension. The developer would need to complete the construction of the skywalk extension by the end of 2027, according to the documents.

The 10-story Art Deco-style hotel welcomed its first guests in early September.

Built in 1930, The Warrior later fell on hard times and closed in 1976. Since the late 1990s, the boarded-up structure had been red-tagged by the city for building code violations.