Warrior Hotel developer makes new request to amend agreements with city to cover deficit

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to amend development and minimum assessment agreements for the redevelopment of the newly renovated Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building.

Warrior Hotel Limited Partnership wants the council to authorize the execution of a third amendment to the development agreement, a first amendment to the minimum assessment agreement, as well as a substituted promissory note.

According city documents, the proposed resolution and amendments are being requested because "the impact of COVID-19 and increased costs of construction have resulted in a financial deficit for the project."

In late February, the developer was initially seeking to divert $1 million in funds set aside for a skywalk extension, but the council ultimately voted to delete the item from its agenda at the developer's request.

Under the terms of the proposed amendments, the minimum assessed value for the development property in the amount of not less than $15 million would be delayed from Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021, according to the documents. The property tax rebate grant payments would also be delayed one year, with the first rebate payment commencing on Nov. 1, 2022.