Warrior Hotel receives AAA Four Diamond rating

SIOUX CITY -- The Warrior Hotel has earned AAA’s Four Diamond Hotel Rating, considered one of the most known and respected trademarks in the travel industry.

Four Diamond hotels represent just 4.2 percent of hotels in the U.S. and Canada, according to AAA. That level means the property is upscale in all areas, with an extensive array of amenities combined with a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail. The Warrior is just the second hotel in the tri-state region to earn the AAA rating.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are very honored to receive this incredible accolade, and we look forward to upholding the standards our guests expect as a Four Diamond property,” Warrior general manager Tim Bryce said.

St. Louis-based developer Restoration St. Louis renovated the historic Warrior, which reopened last year as a 148-room hotel. The work was part of a $73 million project that also included the renovation of the adjacent Davidson Building.

The Warrior will celebrate the Four Diamond honors at a media event Thursday that also will mark the official opening of The Crown Rooftop Bar. Located on top of the 10-story building, it's the first rooftop bar and restaurant in Siouxland. The Crown, which offers panoramic views of downtown Sioux City, is open to the public for drinks and small bites.

Built in 1930, the Warrior is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Warrior is part of Marriott's Autograph Collection of hotels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0