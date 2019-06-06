QUIMBY, Iowa -- The flow of untreated wastewater into the Little Sioux River in Cherokee County has been stopped.
The city of Quimby on Monday reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that a broken sewer force main under the river had broken and 15,000-20,000 gallons of wastewater was flowing into the river each day.
The DNR said Thursday in a news release that the city will haul wastewater from a pump station to the city's wastewater lagoon until the broken main can be fixed or replaced. The hauler began work Thursday, ending the flow of wastewater into the river.
River flooding had kept Quimby's wastewater operator from getting near the area, forcing crews to wait until water levels drop before they can determine the exact location of the break and how to fix it. The city is working with an engineering firm to determine the best option, the DNR said.